Trevon Diggs leaves Cooper Kupp off his top 5 WRs, puts Jalen Ramsey among top CBs

When looking at the Rams’ roster, you’ll find at least a handful of players who should be considered among the 10 best at their respective positions. There’s no debate about Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald being the premier players at corner and defensive tackle, respectively, but Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford aren’t unanimous picks yet.

On the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast this week, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was asked to rank his top five wide receivers in the NFL. He left Kupp off that list, ranking his top five as follows:

Stefon Diggs Davante Adams Tyreek Hill Ja’Marr Chase CeeDee Lamb

Pacman Jones was surprised to learn that Kupp didn’t make the cut, asking Diggs, “Cooper Kupp didn’t make it?” Most players right now are putting Kupp in the top five, but few consider him to be the best receiver – even after his historic 2021 season. Maybe Diggs’ mind will change after he plays Kupp and the Rams in Week 5.

On the cornerback side, Diggs was asked to rank his top five, too, but he couldn’t limit the list to only five names. The first player he mentioned was unsurprisingly Ramsey, showing the Rams cornerback some serious respect – even though the list wasn’t in order. He also mentioned Darius Slay, Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Patrick Peterson, A.J. Terrell and J.C. Jackson.

At both wide receiver and cornerback, there’s so much talent – and Diggs’ lists show that. It’s not easy to pick the best players at either position.

