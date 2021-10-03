Trevon Diggs keeps interception streak going with two of Sam Darnold

Trevon Diggs has had an interception every game this season. He has two in a game for the first time this season.

Both of Diggs’ picks came in the third quarter as the rout is on in Arlington with the Cowboys up 36-14.

Diggs is the first player in franchise history to record an interception in each of the first four games since the NFL merger. He’s the 16th player in NFL history since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four contests.

His first Sunday came with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Sam Darnold never saw Diggs, who made an easy catch of a pass intended for Robby Anderson. Diggs returned the pick 23 yards to the Carolina 37. It set up a 23-yard Dak Prescott pass to Cedrick Wilson three plays later, giving the Cowboys a 33-14 lead.

Diggs then picked Darnold again. He stepped in front of DJ Moore at the Carolina 31 and returned it 2 yards. The Cowboys got a 37-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

