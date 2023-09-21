Trevon Diggs having MRI on knee after practice injury

The Cowboys have an injury concern with one of their top defensive players.

Reporters at the Cowboys facility for Thursday's practice noted that Diggs suffered an injury during the session, which was held outside on grass, and that he was seen on crutches while leaving practice. The team says that Diggs hurt his knee and the cornerback will be having an MRI as they evaluate the injury.

“Couple of you saw him leaving the field. So prayers, hoping for the best. Simple as that," quarterback Dak Prescott said, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

Diggs snagged his first interception of the season against the Jets last weekend and is a major part of a defense that has allowed just 10 points over the first two games. The nature of the injury would seem to make him unlikely to play against the Cardinals this Sunday, but the possibility of a long-term absence is the greater question for Diggs and the Cowboys right now.