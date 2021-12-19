Trevon Diggs gets his 10th interception of the season

The Giants had a chance for a comeback — however slim — when Lorenzo Carter forced a Dak Prescott fumble that was recovered by Austin Johnson at the Dallas 27. Mike Glennon, though, gave it right back.

Two plays later, Glennon was flushed from the pocket. He threw it up in the end zone with Kenny Golladay one-on-one with Trevon Diggs. It was a mistake.

The ball was underthrown and Diggs got his hands on it before Golladay knocked it loose.

Officials ruled it incomplete, but Mike McCarthy challenged the play. Replay overturned it to an interception, though Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino called it “really close” and said he would have let the play stand.

It was Diggs’ league-leading 10th interception. Everson Walls and Mel Renfro are the only other players in team history with 10 interceptions in a season. Walls holds the team record with 11 in 1981.

It also was the Cowboys’ fourth takeaway of the day, marking the third consecutive week they have had four takeaways. They have 31 takeaways for the season.

The Cowboys lead 21-6, and the Giants have replaced Glennon with Jake Fromm. It is Fromm’s NFL debut.

