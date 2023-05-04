Trevon Diggs on his future in Dallas: Hopefully something gets figured out

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said recently that extensions for receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs were “on the radar.” Now that the draft is done, the Cowboys can turn their attention to getting serious about long-term deals for two of their stars.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option on Lamb’s contract for 2024.

That makes Diggs the more pressing negotiation, though the Cowboys will have the franchise tag to use on Diggs for 2024 if needed.

Diggs heads into the final year of his rookie deal due to make $4.843 million.

“Hopefully something gets figured out,” Diggs said Wednesday, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I love Dallas. I love being here. We’ll see.”

Diggs had three interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 2022 in earning Pro Bowl honors for a second time. He led the league with 11 interceptions and two return touchdowns in 2021 in also garnering All-Pro honors.

