Trevon Diggs collects his sixth interception of the season in win over Giants

Pac-12 Network
USC freshman Ceyair Wright is a two-way threat, but not in the way you might think. In addition to being a cornerback on the Trojans football team, Wright also is a budding star in Hollywood after starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside LeBron James and Don Cheadle. "Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, catches up with Wright about playing LeBron's son in the week's installment. Later, Wright delivers some classic movie lines for the camera. "Pac-12 Tailgate" is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other.