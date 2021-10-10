Trevon Diggs collects his sixth interception of the season in win over Giants

Associated Press

Dan Campbell has tried to soak the Detroit Lions in his signature blend of confidence and enthusiasm, a 6-foot-5 energy drink of a head coach who is determined to hoist one of the NFL's most historically unsuccessful franchises onto his broad shoulders. For all the tough talk, like his introductory promise the Lions would “bite a kneecap off” while figuratively climbing to their feet after being knocked down, there's no doubt Campbell deeply cares about his new team. After a second crushing defeat for the Lions in a span of three weeks, the emotion came spilling out as Campbell conducted his postgame news conference following the 19-17 loss at Minnesota.