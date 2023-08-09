Is Trevon Diggs behavior towards Dak Prescott disrespectful? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.
This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.
Diggs signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, and he did it by performing at a level his new teammate can relate to.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
