Trevon Diggs agrees to massive five-year extension with Dallas Cowboys

Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a multiyear extension, the team announced.

Diggs is set to sign a five-year, $97 million deal, per NFL Network. The deal can be worth up to $104 million in incentives. His agreement would be tied for fifth in average annual value among cornerbacks, putting him alongside Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints.

With Diggs leading the secondary last season, the Cowboys ranked eighth in the NFL in pass defense and led the league with 33 takeaways.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-2 cornerback has tallied 17 interceptions and 49 pass breakups in three seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas selected Diggs in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates with safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said signing Diggs to an extension was a priority for the franchise."

"We're very motivated to sign these young guys," Jones said. "It'd be a big plus if we can get one or two of these guys signed to longer term deals."

The Alabama product, who is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021, when he led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions.

Advertisement

The Cowboys enter this season with what could be a formidable secondary led by Diggs and veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade this offseason. The two have combined for 46 career interceptions.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trevon Diggs contract: Dallas Cowboys star lands massive deal