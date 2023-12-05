Trevon Brazile sustains sprained ankle in Arkansas basketball's win over Furman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a year of rehab working back from a torn ACL, Arkansas basketball's Trevon Brazile is now back on the mend after sustaining an injury in the Razorbacks' 97-83 win over Furman on Monday.

Brazile left the game with 2:41 remaining and disappeared to the locker room before eventually returning to the bench for the final seconds.

More: Arkansas basketball downs Furman behind scorching-hot offense

More: Arkansas basketball rediscovers its swagger in important win over No. 7 Duke

Brazile scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Furman. He rolled his ankle while trying to grab a rebound.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile holding his left ankle and heading back to the locker room after this play.



Not good. pic.twitter.com/OZQZgW9Uhu — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) December 5, 2023

He had his best game of the season Wednesday, posting a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Hogs' victory over Duke. For his efforts, Brazile was named the SEC Player of the Week.

Arkansas has the rest of the week off before returning to action Saturday against No. 19 Oklahoma in Tulsa.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball's Trevon Brazile sprains ankle in win over Furman