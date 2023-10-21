Trevon Brazile returns as Arkansas men's basketball routs UT-Tyler in exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas men's basketball gave fans plenty to look forward to in its first dress rehearsal of the season.

The No. 14 Razorbacks started strong and never took their foot off the gas in a dominant 92-39 win over UT-Tyler on Friday night inside Bud Walton Arena. Seven different Razorbacks scored at least eight points.

Arkansas will face No. 3 Purdue on Oct. 28 in the team's final exhibition, with the season-opener against Alcorn State scheduled for Nov. 6.

Here are a few rapid-fire observations after Arkansas' first exhibition game.

Trevon Brazile returns

With 14:41 remaining in the first half, Brazile checked in and ended his 318-day wait since tearing an ACL against UNC-Greensboro at the close of 2022.

Brazile, who was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team earlier this week, looked understandably rusty across 19 minutes. The athletic big with a smooth shooting stroke lacked some of his normal quick-twitch explosion Friday night, finishing with just four points and three rebounds.

He did produce some flashes against the Patriots, including a ferocious two-handed dunk midway through the second half that started with Brazile skying for an offensive rebound.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle also played against UT-Tyler, logging 14 minutes and scoring a game-high 14 points. Battle did not play in the Red-White Scrimmage because of a foot injury.

Jalen Graham did not play in Friday's exhibition due to back spasms.

El Ellis' speed on display

The Louisville transfer seems to have a strong grip over the Arkansas' starting point guard position. In the Red-White Scrimmage, he showed off good vision with a diverse offensive game.

Against UT-Tyler, Ellis consistently looked like the fastest man on the floor. He scored seven quick points early in the first half and finished with nine points, four assists and three rebounds. Ellis will be a difference-maker for Arkansas with his ability to balance tempo and half-court execution.

Shooting goes hot, and cold

Three-point shooting will be a consistent metric to monitor all season after the Razorbacks shot 31.3% and ranked 318th in the country in 2022.

Against UT-Tyler, the Razorbacks were 11-for-32 from behind-the-arc. That number isn't drastic progress, but Cincinnati transfer Jeremiah Davenport and sophomore Joseph Pinion both showcased their flamethrower abilities. Both players were 3-for-7 from long range, doing damage in quick spurts.

Defense causes chaos

There will be much stiffer competition in the weeks ahead, but the Arkansas defense looked as if it was in mid-season form Friday.

The Razorbacks held the Patriots to 24.5% shooting, including a 1-for-20 mark from 3. Arkansas also forced 20 turnovers.

It's just one game at the start of a marathon campaign, but it's hard to imagine too many teams in the SEC and across the country featuring better defensive duo than Davonte Davis and Tramon Mark.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Trevon Brazile returns, Arkansas basketball routs UT-Tyler in exhibition