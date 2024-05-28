Trevon Brazile removes name from NBA Draft

Former Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile could become Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile.

He could also become Kentucky forward Trevon Brazile, Missouri Southern forward Trevon Brazile or even Dartmouth forward Trevon Brazile for that matter after he removed his name from NBA Draft waters over the weekend. He initially announced entry April 8 then opted to enter the transfer portal on May 1 as a back-up.

Brazile spent two tumultuous years at Arkansas after transferring from Missouri, where he played just one season. Brazile’s first year in Fayetteville saw him average 11.8 points and 6 rebounds a game as his name grew into potential first-round-pick territory. But an ACL tear in December ended those plans.

The 2023-24 season was far less successful and just as wicked. Brazile averaged just 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23 games as he missed a bulk of February with soreness related to the previous injury. He was also a target of fans’ ire throughout the season, as well.

The arrival of John Calipari to Arkansas along with one of the most prestigious transfer classes in the country suggests Brazile would not return to Arkansas. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68, Brazile is leaving all options on the table.

