Trevon Brazile questionable for Arkansas basketball game against Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas basketball forward Trevon Brazile is dealing with a 'severe ankle sprain' and would not be practicing Wednesday, according to head coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman did not rule Brazile out for this weekend's game against No. 19 Oklahoma, but the head coach did not express confidence in his availability.

The Razorbacks (6-3) and Sooners (8-0) tipoff at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Tulsa's BOK Center for the Crimson & Cardinal Classic.

Brazile left the game against Furman with 2:41 remaining and disappeared to the locker room before eventually returning to the bench for the final seconds. He rolled and sprained his ankle while trying to grab a rebound. Brazile scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the Hogs' 97-83 win.

Brazile is averaging 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He put up his best performance of the season in the Razorbacks 80-75 victory over Duke, posting a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He missed all of last season with an ACL tear.

Musselman could slide Tramon Mark back into the starting lineup and a play a smaller first-five against the Sooners. Another option is going big and starting Jalen Graham or Makhi Mitchell alongside Chandler Lawson in the front court.

