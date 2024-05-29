Trevon Brazile pulls out of 2024 NBA draft, could be in play for USC

Former Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile has withdrawn from 2024 NBA draft. The USC Trojans could be one of the top landing spots for the veteran power forward, for the simple reason that Brazile was coached by Eric Musselman at Arkansas. USC isn’t the favorite in this transfer portal saga, but the Trojans can’t be ruled out of the running.

College prospects who declared for the 2024 NBA draft have until Wednesday, May 29 to withdraw their name from the draft pool if they want to return to college basketball and retain their eligibility.

Brazile averaged 8.9 points, 1.2 blocks and 5.9 rebounds this past season after bouncing back from a torn calf injury in 2022. He joined Arkansas ahead of his sophomore year after beginning his career at Missouri. The rising redshirt junior was projected to be selected in the NBA draft’s second round by many mocks. He has been lauded for his athleticism and NBA-ready frame. In addition to his injury history, his struggle to find consistency during his Arkansas tenure was considered a potential concern.

In the 2021 recruiting class, Brazile was ranked the fourth-best prospect in the state of Missouri by 247Sports and the No. 178 prospect nationally.

Arkansas, USC, North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, Miami and Florida State are all potential landing spots for the senior.

