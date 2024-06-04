Trevon Brazile exits portal, will be at Arkansas again in 2024-25

Former Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is once again current Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile.

The 6-foot-10 basketballer’s return was announced Tuesday afternoon. Brazile initially declared for the NBA Draft on April 8 then removed his name from consideration just six days ago.

Brazile has played two seasons with the Razorbacks, but, really, only one-plus. He was lost to a torn ACL in December of his first year, 2022-23, after transferring from Missouri. At the time, he was averaging more than 10 points a game and had made his way into talk of being a potential first-round selection.

He, like much of the rest of the Arkansas basketball roster, never appeared quite right in 2023-24. Brazile ended up playing in 26 games, but averaged just over 8 points per game, as then-coach Eric Musselman said he was working his way back, especially in the early-season.

Musselman has since left, gone to USC, and Arkansas hired John Calipari to take his place. Calipari brought most of his coaching staff from Kentucky to Fayetteville and has landed several former players and recruits to the Wildcats, as well.

Brazile is the only scholarship player on the Arkansas roster from last year who will return.

