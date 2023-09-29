Trevon Brazile back in first practices since tearing ACL in December

Trevon Brazile was on his way to stardom last year for the Arkansas basketball team before a knee injury cut everything short.

Nine months later, Brazile is ready for a second go-around with the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore was back at practice Thursday as Arkansas hit the floor for the first time in the 2023-24 preseason earlier in the week. Brazile was in drills-only mode, though. When the Razorbacks scrimmaged 5-on-5, Brazile sat out.

He thinks he won’t have to much longer, though.

“I’ve felt 100% for a couple weeks, but the goal is to feel like 110%,” Brazile said. “Now it’s just about being patient. I’m in no rush, because obviously we don’t play for another month.”

Brazile was averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds through the first nine games of his Arkansas career when he tore the anterior cruiciate ligament in his right knee against North Carolina-Greensboro on December 6.

Arkansas basketball season begins in earnest October 6 at the Red-White scrimmage, followed by two exhibition games against Texas-Tyler and Purdue late October and the regular season opener November 6 against Alcorn State.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire