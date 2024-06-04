Trevon Brazile announces return to Arkansas basketball after withdrawing from NBA draft

Arkansas basketball and new coach John Calipari received some good news on Tuesday.

Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile, who previously declared for the NBA draft, announced he's returning to the program on Tuesday. He announced the move with a graphic posted by Arkansas basketball's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, despite announcing his transfer portal entry on May 1.

REQUIRED READING: John Calipari looking for 'one more guy' to finalize Arkansas basketball roster

RUN IT BACK pic.twitter.com/C71P2tXV8s — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) June 4, 2024

Brazile previously told ESPN that he was "100% in the draft" and his college career was over. However, he appeared to have a change of heart and will play under Arkansas' new regime next season. He is set to be the Razorbacks' only returning player from last season.

Calipari also said on Friday he was looking for one more player to round out his roster, reiterating his desire to have a smaller roster in his first season in Fayetteville.

The rising redshirt junior averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, appearing in 26 games and starting 23. He also showed he was a capable 3-point shooter, shooting 35.3% from range last season. Brazile will likely once again settle into a prominent role, despite Arkansas adding multiple highly coveted transfers such as DJ Wagner, Johnell Davis and Adou Thiero, along with Zvonimir Ivisic.

Brazile was off to a strong start in his first nine games of the 2022-23 season but suffered a season-ending knee injury in his first year with the Razorbacks after transferring from Missouri. Brazile was a three-star recruit, rated the No. 184 player nationally, in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Trevon Brazile announces return to Arkansas after withdrawing from NBA draft