Trevis Gipson thanks Bears fans for support after being cut

The Chicago Bears announced their initial 53-man roster, where defensive end Trevis Gipson was among the surprise cuts.

Shortly after the roster was revealed, Gipson took to Twitter (X) to thank the Bears fanbase in a farewell post.

Bears Nation, I have been released and now looking forward to my next step! I appreciate all the love and support/memories!! Thank you to the fullest! Much love to the city of Chicago and you’ll forever have a spot in my heart!

The Bears’ controversial decision to release Gipson bookends an eventful week revolving around the four-year veteran. During Chicago’s final preseason, a report surfaced that revealed Gipson had requested a trade from the Bears.

Gipson’s production in that game added to the speculation that Gipson was adding to his trade value with a strong preseason, creating the expectation that he would be traded instead of cut.

Gipson pushed back against the report soon after he addressed his release, stating in another post that he “never requested a trade.”

Lastly. I never requested a trade. — Trev🎚 (@trevisgipson) August 29, 2023

No matter how accurate the report was, the truth of the matter is Gipson is no longer with the Bears, and his departure leaves a major hole in the defensive end position. Chicago’s prospects of getting to the quarterback consistently already looked bleak, and the team deciding to cut Gipson only further cripples the position.

The Bears now have no impact pass-rusher outside of newly signed Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker. The team will now predominantly rely on Ngakoue, Walker, Dominique Robinson, Rasheem Green and Terrell Lewis.

The waiver wire could be the short-term answer for the team, as it can be expected the Bears will attempt to claim several players. Chicago has the number one waiver priority, which essentially means they get first pick of any player they want.

While the Bears may remedy the situation, the defensive line is looking like the weakest position on the team.

