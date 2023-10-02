Trevion Williams' injury adds to Mississippi State football's depleted defensive line

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football will be without defensive lineman Trevion Williams for the rest of the season, coach Zach Arnett said during Monday's media availability.

Williams recently underwent surgery after appearing in MSU's first three games. He collected six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Williams is a redshirt freshman out of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, who was a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

His absence is a loss for an already-depleted defensive front for the Bulldogs (2-3). Arnett said Kalvin Dinkins, also a redshirt freshman, should be back this season but won't play Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network) against Western Michigan (2-3) at Davis Wade Stadium.

Senior defensive end De'Monte Russell is, "probable" to play, per Arnett.

The Bulldogs take on the Broncos ahead of an open week.

Arnett was asked how he balances injuries with a nonconference game ahead of time to recover. The first-year coach said if players are cleared, they'll play.

"You only get 12 opportunities to play in a season and you work year-round for those," Arnett said. "When you think about a player, if he can play and he can safely play − defense himself properly and he's not at risk of worse injury − then I think you've got to let that guy play."

