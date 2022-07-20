TreVeyon Henderson named to the Doak Walker watch list

We’ve got another preseason watch list for you, this time from the folks on the Doak Walker Award committee. The award, handed out to the college football player judged to be the best running back in college football annually, has been handed out since 1990.

This year, the watch list has 74 names appearing on it, with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson getting recognition as one to watch as we kick off the 2022 college football season.

Henderson burst onto the scene last season as a true freshman, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries (6.8 yards per carry). This, from an offense that has become extremely pass-heavy under head coach Ryan Day. Lost in all of that though is that with the number of plays Ohio State now runs on offense, there are plenty of opportunities for a running back the caliber of Henderson to get his touches and yards.

Henderson will look to build on a campaign that he put together a year after missing a year of high school development because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Watch List for the Doak Walker Award is ready! https://t.co/PXcN7IbWI2 pic.twitter.com/xZsOsObLkj — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) July 20, 2022

There is no doubt that Henderson is one of the most explosive and gamebreaking running backs in the country, and if Ohio State can have the type of offense we think it will in 2022, he should get ample opportunity to show what he can do and make a run at the Doak Walker.

Eddie George is the only OSU player to take home the award, all the way back in his Heisman year of 1995.

