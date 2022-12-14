TreVeyon Henderson to miss Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

Ohio State will be without another one of its best players for the matchup with Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. News already made the rounds about receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba not returning for the College Football Playoff appearance due to health and NFL draft concerns. And now, running back TreVeyon Henderson — who has battled an injury all season long — confirmed on Twitter that he will not participate in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

According to a conversation with the Columbus Dispatch (subscription may be required), Henderson injured his foot in the third game of the season vs. Toledo and tried to keep pushing through it but ultimately was “never 100%.” Henderson now has to undergo surgery to repair some torn ligaments in order to come back healthy next season.

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it’s gotten that bad since the third game,” Henderson told The Dispatch. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there.” “It’s real painful. I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. 🙏🏽 #KeepGoing — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2022

Henderson entered the 2022 season as a darkhorse Heisman candidate but could never really show the explosiveness and big-play ability we saw during his freshman campaign. He finished the season with just 571 yards and six touchdowns after a freshman season that saw him eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

Story continues

In his absence, Miyan Williams will most likely get the majority of the carries with budding star Dallan Hayden figuring into the plans in a big way as well. It’ll be interesting to see how much Chip Trayanum factors in as well.

List

Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Who has the advantage at each position?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire