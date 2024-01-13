TreVeyon Henderson makes decision on returning to Ohio State

It’s official, the Buckeyes are loaded for bear in 2024… or maybe Wolverine. TreVeyon Henderson made it official and will return for his senior season at Ohio State.

Henderson was the final piece of the puzzle to make his decision to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Columbus for one more go. Already one of the best running backs in the country, it would’ve been easy for Henderson to look for greener pastures by entering the draft. However, all of that will be put on hold for one more chance to beat Michigan, win a Big Ten title, and of course the ultimate goal of a national championship.

Henderson joined J.T. Tuimoloau who announced his decision to stay for one more season earlier today.

Thank you God 🙏🏽

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/vNIARXKwhr — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) January 12, 2024

With the addition of Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State will boast a powerful one-two punch at running back. In just two seasons in Oxford, Judkins has rushed for over 2,700 yards and 31 scores and has been an All-SEC performer in both seasons including first-team honors in 2023.

With all the talent and experience returning for another run, there is certainly reason for excitement all across Buckeye Nation. The 2024 season can’t get here soon enough. Go Bucks!

