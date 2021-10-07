TreVeyon Henderson added to Maxwell Award watch list

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is starting to turn some heads with what he’s been able to do as a freshman in Columbus. Things started out somewhat slow with Henderson splitting carries with Miyan Williams and Master Teague, but now he looks to be option No. 1 in the backfield and he has not disappointing.

In fact, Henderson is third in rushing yards in the Big Ten with far fewer carries. He has only rushed the ball 54 times, but gained 510 yards on the ground, a whopping 9.4 yards per carry average that ranks second for all players in the FBS with at least 50 rushing attempts.

And now, because of his exploits on the field, Henderson was one of ten names added to the Maxwell Award watchlist on Wednesday. He joins fellow Buckeyes Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson along with 89 other names of an award that goes to the player judged to be the best in college football annually.

🚨 Watch List Additions 🚨 The Maxwell Football Club announced the final watch list additions for the 85th Maxwell Award and 27th Chuck Bednarik Award.#MaxwellAward #BednarikAward #MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/TN3YT278G4 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) October 6, 2021

We’ll have to see if any of the trio of Buckeyes can do enough to be considered for the award, and we’ll also be on the lookout to see if quarterback C.J. Stroud gets his name eventually added.

The award is one of several awards handed out during the ESPN Home Depot College Awards show on December 9.

List

What the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings could have looked like after Week 5

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.