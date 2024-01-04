Trevelin Queen rises to block the shot

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Clark scored 40 points to fend off the upset-minded Spartans.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The two spring football leagues have formally announced plans to merge and begin play later this spring.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?