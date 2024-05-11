Tress Way, a true leader for the Commanders

Joe Theismann, Dave Butz, Darrell Green, Art Monk, Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher.

Every knowledgeable Washington NFL fan would readily acknowledge these players were the team’s leaders. A team needs guys who will set a tone and not deviate from the standard of performance and behavior at team meetings, on the practice field, or even before the press.

The Commanders have such a leader now. The unique thing about one of their current leaders is that he is a punter.

Tress Way has been wearing Burgundy and Gold since the 2014 season. For each of those ten seasons, he wore jersey No. 5. Thursday night, the Commanders announced via a short video that Way was relinquishing his jersey number of ten years to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Tress Way is an unbelievably underrated player and teammate,” proclaimed John Feinstein during his segment Friday with the “Sports Junkies” (106.7 the Fan).

Feinstein pointed out that Way has been one of the NFL’s better punters for a decade, and yet Way did not say, “I have been here ten years; why should I give up my number for a rookie?”

Seeing Way determine that Daniels, who has yet to play an NFL game, could have his jersey was impressive. Feinstein concluded, “I am a fan.”

Leaders connect with others through their sincerity and authenticity. Way, of course, is flawed; each of us is. Yet, since 2014, Tress Way has been refreshingly sincere and genuine.

He is secure enough in who he is as a man, a husband, a father, and a punter that he doesn’t worry about impressing others. Way demonstrated this week an ability to say no to himself for the good of the team. He admitted that at first, he did not want to give up No. 5, but then he thought it would actually be a move that could be better for the team, so he submitted his own preference for the team.

We’ve heard the old saying, “The name on the front of the jersey is more important than the name on the back of the jersey.”

It’s one thing to say you believe it. Tress Way demonstrated he is willing to live it.

