Tress Way picks up NFC special teams player of the week

Making the Patriots offense drive long distances is a good path to beating New England this season and it's one the Commanders employed on their way to a 20-17 win last Sunday.

Punter Tress Way had a big hand in that effort. Way dropped four punts inside the 20-yard-line over the course of the afternoon, including three inside the 10-yard-line. All three of those punts came in the fourth quarter and the Patriots were unable to put any points on the board in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Way punted five times overall and averaged 47.8 yards on those kicks.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Way has been named the NFC's special teams player of the week. It's the fifth time Way has taken the honors during his decade in Washington.