Tress Way earns NFC special teams player of the month

The Commanders are in the thick of things at 4-4 and they’ve been helped along by their punter.

Tress Way has been named the NFC special teams player of the month for October.

Washington complied a 3-2 record last month with Way averaging 46.8 yards per punt and a 45.1-yard net average. His net average led the NFC. He led the league with 16 punts inside the 20 and six punts inside the 10-yard line.

It’s the first time Way has earned a special teams player of the month award.

The Commanders will host the Vikings this week.

