Trent's England BOOST, renewal talks IMMINENT, Mac Allister's RELEASE CLAUSE - Liverpool FC news recap

This is your Liverpool FC news recap from Sunday 9 June, with updates on the Reds' expiring trio, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alan Varela, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, James Trafford, Adrian and Johan Bakayoko.

Fabrizio Romano predicts 'big week' at Anfield

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has predicted a big week ahead for Liverpool and it’s one that could shape their future dramatically.

“At the moment it’s still quiet," Romano told The Debrief. "This week with Arne Slot coming in at Liverpool and starting all the meetings with the directors they will start the real strategy and they will prepare for the summer transfer window and the contract situations to be clarified."

The futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are top priority.

➡️ READ MORE

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Trent's England BOOST, renewal talks IMMINENT, Mac Allister's RELEASE CLAUSE - Liverpool FC news recapby Daryl Finch

Alan Varela of FC Porto and Argentina

Liverpool transfers: Reds hold talks over £60m deal to sign 'next Javier Mascherano'by Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'by Daryl Finch

Alexander-Arnold receives England boost

While his club future remains somewhat up in the air, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role and importance to the England national team has been all-but confirmed following the squad numbers announcement for this summers European Championships.

But what shirt number has he been given?

➡️ READ MORE

Former captain 'seriously ill in hospital'

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is "seriously ill" in hospital, the club announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Bildnummer: 09311859 Datum: 14.05.1988 Copyright: imago/Colorsport

Alan Hansen (Liverpool) and John Fashanu (Wimbledon) - Liverpool FC vs. FC Wimbledon (AFC) - FA Cup Final 1988. Wembley. 14/05/1988. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK; Fussball England x2x xkg 1987/1988 quer o0 London

Image number 09311859 date 14 05 1988 Copyright imago Color Sports Alan Hansen Liverpool and John Fashanu Wimbledon Liverpool FC vs FC Wimbledon AFC FA Cup Final 1988 Wembley 14 05 1988 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Football England x2x xkg 1987 1988 horizontal o0 London

The club confirmed that it was providing support to the family of the 68‑year‑old, who retired in 1991 to begin a hugely successful career as a television pundit.

➡️ READ MORE

Reds hold talks for 'next Javier Mascherano'

Already this summer talk of a £40m bid for Atalanta's Ederson has been dismissed, but Liverpool are on the lookout for a holding midfielder and would have to stump up £20m more if they're to bring Porto's Alan Varela to the club.

Alan Varela

Uefa Champions League, FC Porto vs FC Barcelona, Barca round 2 of 6 Porto, Portugal, October, 4th, 2023,Uefa Champions League, FC Porto vs FC Barcelona, round 2 of 6 at the Estadio do Dragao, FC Porto, Alan Varela, photography by guelbergoes Porto Portugal

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have held internal talks with Porto over a deal.

➡️ READ MORE

Alexis Mac Allister release clause rumours

There have been worrying signs regarding Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future in recent weeks with reports from Spain suggesting Real Madrid could take advantage of a €70m (£59.5m) release clause.

Despite those rumours and only spending one season under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Mac Allister insists he's happy at Liverpool and journalist James Pearce gives reasons for optimism.

➡️ READ MORE

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister

Diogo Jota rates teammate higher than Bruno Fernandes

When asked for his best-ever teammate eleven, Liverpool's Diogo Jota suprisingly chose club mate Alexis Mac Allister over Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

But who else makes his team?

➡️ READ MORE

Szoboszlai injury update

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has received a scare ahead of the European Championships.

The midfielder limped off just before the hour mark of Hungary's final warm-up game against Israel on Saturday.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool s Dominik Szoboszlai rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday December 23, 2023. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xPeterxByrnex 74941662

With the 23-year-old potentially missing out on a second consecutive European Championship through injury, journalist Bence Bocsak took to X to issue an update.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelleher replacement would cost £20m

Liverpool reportedly like the look of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who is up for grabs following their relegation.

Newcastle United front the queue and, per the Daily Mail, have already bid for the player. However, his destination is still uncertain and he could end up being Caoimhin Kelleher's replacement as Liverpool number two.

➡️ READ MORE

Adrian poised to turn down Reds offer

Despite Liverpool making their intentions clear about wanting to keep third-choice goalkeeper Adrian around for at least another season, reports coming out of Spain claim he has decided to reject the aforementioned offer and instead return to his former club Real Betis.

This could mean the Reds having to sign yet another keeper this summer.

➡️ READ MORE

Forgotten keeper gives timely reminder

Or perhaps not. Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been named in the Czechia squad for Euro 2024 and made his international debut in the 7-1 thrashing of Malta on Friday night.

Vitezslav Jaros

Vitezslav Jaros

The call-up is reward for an impressive second half of the 2023/24 season where he was loaned out to Sturm Graz to aid his development and cemented himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the division by helping his loan club win a league and cup double.

Could Jaros be set for a greater role next season?

➡️ READ MORE

'Nothing imminent' for Salah replacement

Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, but they are yet to open negotiations for a deal.

"There are many clubs looking at Bakayoko, not only Liverpool," transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT. "At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced with Liverpool."

➡️ READ MORE

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton