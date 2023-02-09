Trenton 'TJ' Burkhalter Jr. details his seven-sack accomplishment 'NFL Slimetime'
Klein Forest High School defensive end Trenton "TJ" Burkhalter Jr. details his seven-sack accomplishment on 'NFL Slimetime'.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls. Dallas has had six head coaches since Jimmy Johnson, but Mike McCarthy will get a fourth season despite one playoff victory in three years. Sean Payton, who has made no secret of his desire to [more]
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may have been here before but the stats don't lie. Philly should roll over Kansas City.
People love their conspiracy theories.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.
Rob Gronkowski is optimistic about the 2023 Patriots with Bill O'Brien as the new offensive coordinator, and he would like to see his old OC make one specific change to the offense next season.
If Bears GM Ryan Poles had a do-over for the 2022 NFL Draft, would he do anything differently?
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
The 2023 NFL offseason is almost here. Lets take a guess at who will play quarterback for each of the 32 teams in the fall.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
T.J. Edwards explained what defending Justin Fields on the field is like, commending his speed and sharing his surprise about Fields' size during a conversation with CHGO.
Mahomes gets much of the attention, but he's hardly the only efficient cog in Kansas City's offense.