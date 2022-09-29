Trenton Smith, a player Bears should eye in the 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Throughout Chicago Bears’ history, the team’s most dominating eras coincided with the acquisitions of game changing linebackers.

During the ‘63 Championship, the triumvirate of Larry Morris, Bill George and Joe Fortunato enforced their will throughout the NFL.

The iconic ‘85 Bears wrecked havoc and destruction on hapless offenses, with the likes of Wilbur Marshall, Mike Singletary and Otis Wilson.

While most recently, the dynamic duo of Brian Urlacher (HOF - 2018) and Lance Briggs revitalized the luster of the Monsters of the Midway during mid-2000s.

This week we look at a prospect who athletically and attitudinally embodies the mystique of legendary Chicago linebackers.

Name: Trenton Simpson

School (Year): Clemson (Jr)

Measurables: 6’3”, 230 lbs / 4.39 40-time / 35 - inch vertical leap / 375 lbs bench press

Career Stats: (25 games) 119 Total tackles / 19 Tackles for Loss / 10.5 Sacks

Stats

Total Tackles

119

Sacks

10.5

Variation

Double

Best Game: Simpson was awarded the Defensive Player of the Game honors after his performance against Louisville on November 6, 2021. His stat line for the game read: 10 total tackles (7 solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks. His herculean efforts lead to an important 30 to 24 road win for the Tigers.

What they’re saying about him: “The Clemson defense was trash last year, but Simpson is that dude. Hopefully, they unleash him a little more this year because he can really do it all.” - Anonymous NFL General Manager

Skill Set: Simpson is an explosive player who is quick, decisive and disruptive. Standing at six-foot-three, Simpson is a tapered 230 pounds of lean muscle and sinewy strength. Possessing fluid footwork and loose hips, he seamlessly changes direction when flowing to ball carriers or dropping into coverage. Simpson’s great instincts combined with his athletic versatility enable him to run, blitz and cover at an elite level.

Why Chicago? Under head coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears have instituted a base Cover-2 defense. In a Cover-2 alignment the WILL, or weakside linebacker, is the playmaker of the defensive unit. The player at this position is typically required to have enough athleticism to stuff running plays, drop into pass coverage and blitz the line of scrimmage. Simpson is an athletic anomaly, who is built for speed (4.39 40-time) and explosion (35 inch vertical). The possibility of pairing Simpson with Roquan Smith is tantalizing, but if Smith departs, having this elite prospect from Clemson would make the loss “Bear-able.”

