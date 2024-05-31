Trenton Simpson looking to fill void left by Patrick Queen departing for Steelers

The right inside linebacker position will look new this season, as Patrick Queen departed for Pittsburgh. Queen shockingly took less money to sign with the Steelers, leaving a big void and a tremendous opportunity.

That opportunity has presented itself for second-year man Trenton Simpson, who has a new look. The Charlotte, NC native switched his number from 30 to 23 this season.

He is the presumptive nominee to start alongside Pro Bowler Roquan Smith in the defense’s second-level interior. The Clemson grad didn’t play much as a rookie, entering the season finale against the rival Steelers having played only 20 defensive snaps.

However, he played 26 more during the week 18 loss and truly made the most of it. In that contest, he recorded his only sack of the season and seven tackles (He had just 13 stops).

He only played three more snaps on D for the Ravens in the postseason, but 2024 will see him given his chance to shine. As tight end Isaiah Likely said, Simpson is “not scared to do anything.”

It is the right attitude, as the 22-year-old truly has the chance to do something special. He’s been impressive in OTAs thus far. Numerous sportsbooks give the Ravens the third most favorable Super Bowl odds, behind only Kansas City and San Francisco.

Expectations for this season are very high.

