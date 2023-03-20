Trenton Simpson lists Titans, Giants as teams he spoke most with at pro day

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of making the pro day rounds across the country ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, which is set to begin April 27.

One of their recent stops was at Clemson University, where they apparently spent a good amount of time speaking with linebacker Trenton Simpson.

According to Luke Winstel of Clemson Sports, Simpson claims that, out of all the teams that attended his pro day on March 14, he spent the most time talking with Tennessee and the New York Giants (you can check out the results of that pro day right here).

The former Tiger defender is an intriguing prospect in this class, as Simpson indubitably has a lot of untapped potential.

#Clemson LB @TrentonSimpson_ said that he spoke most with the #Giants and #Titans at Pro Day. He went to dinner with the #Steelers last night. Simpson will fly to Houston to meet with the #Texans tomorrow. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LjltLEvjBM — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) March 14, 2023

His biggest strength is the rare versatility that allows him to sufficiently contribute at a plethora of different spots. According to Pro Football Focus, Simpson lined up in the following alignments during the 2022 season:

65 percent of his snaps took place in the box (linebacker or safety).

21 percent of his snaps occurred on the defensive line.

14 percent of his snaps were spent at either corner or in the slot.

The Clemson product has all the tools to become a focal point for an NFL defense if he can get into the right situation with a team that will hone in all of his undeniable talents.

Today’s prospect breakdown:

LB Trenton Simpson, @ClemsonFB 2022 Grades:

•Overall grade: 68.7

•Coverage Snaps: 284

•Run Defense Snaps: 229

•Pass Rush Snaps: 109

•Pass Rush Grade: 66.0

•Run Defense Grade: 70.3

•Coverage Grade: 63.6

•Missed Tackle Rate: 11.7%

🐅 pic.twitter.com/ozQ9sO7bxj — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) February 6, 2023

Tennessee currently has Azeez Al-Shaair and Monty Rice penciled in as its starting linebackers, so it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world if the Titans ultimately decide to take a linebacker within the first three rounds.

If so, Simpson figures to be in the conversation when draft weekend rolls around.

