49ers running back Trenton Cannon spent the night in a Seattle hospital for observation. He is on his way home Monday.

“Trenton Cannon, he’s in the concussion protocol,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s doing better. He’s been discharged from the hospital, and he’s flying home right now. Our doctors will continue to monitor him.”

Cannon left the field in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff. He was chasing Seahawks returner DeeJay Dallas when he collided with teammate Talanoa Hufanga, whose thigh hit Cannon in the head as Cannon’s neck bent backward.

Shanahan updated other injuries from Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will miss “several weeks” with a high-ankle sprain, and running back Elijah Mitchell is in concussion protocol.

“He was cleared after being evaluated during the game and postgame, but he had symptoms this morning, so he’s in the concussion protocol,” Shanahan said of Mitchell.

Trenton Cannon on his way home but in concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk