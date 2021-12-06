49ers running back Trenton Cannon left in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Cannon will remain in the hospital overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. Cannon, though, was cleared of any other injuries.

“Everything you’re really worried about, we’re clear,” Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com.

Cannon was chasing Seahawks returner DeeJay Dallas when he collided with teammate Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga’s thigh hit Cannon in the head as his neck bent backward.

Trenton Cannon will remain in hospital overnight with concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk