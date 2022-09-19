The Bills and Titans both lost an important player in the first two minutes of Monday Night Football.

On the opening kickoff, Titans running back Trenton Cannon went down with no one around him while covering the kick. Tennessee lists him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Cannon’s injury is problematic because the Titans entered the game with only three active running backs. His absence leaves starter Derrick Henry and Hassan Haskins.

On the Bills’ fourth play from scrimmage, Buffalo center Mitch Morse was injured. He stayed on the ground after a 1-yard pass from Josh Allen to Devin Singletary.

Morse had trainers looking at his right elbow on the sideline before he departed for the locker room for X-rays. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Greg Van Roten replaced Morse.

Trenton Cannon leaves with knee injury; Mitch Morse getting X-rays on elbow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk