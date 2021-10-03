Trenton Cannon disastrous double fumble leads to Seahawks TD

Cannon's disastrous double fumble leads to Seahawks TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trenton Cannon is having a day to forget for the 49ers on Sunday. After the Seattle Seahawks scored a touchdown to extend their lead to 14-7, Cannon muffed the kickoff, managed to recover it, and then fumbled it again with DeeJay Dallas recovering the ball.

¡Le está lloviendo a San Francisco y ahora Trenton Cannon perdió el balón en ese kickoff! 😱⁰⁰📺 @elnueveof⁰⁰#NFLMX #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/mhnO6e8ORL — NFL México (@nflmx) October 3, 2021

Seattle ended up striking again after recovering the fumble, with Russell Wilson finding Freddie Swain to push the Seahawks' lead to 21-7.

The 49ers were able to strike back after Cannon was tackled at the 11-yard line on the ensuing return. Trey Lance found Deebo Samuel for a pivotal 76-yard touchdown.

Cannon joined the 49ers after being claimed off waivers on Sept. 15. Injuries to most of the 49ers' running backs have forced Cannon into action of late, both in the backfield and at kick returner.

Don't be surprised if someone else lines up to return kicks in Week 5 for the 49ers.