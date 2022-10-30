Breaking News:

Astros pitcher Framber Valdez tosses a gem as Houston wins Game 2 of World Series

Trenton Bourguet shines in first start, Arizona State holds off Colorado in Boulder

Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns in his first start and Xazavian Valladay rushed for three scores as Arizona State staved off Colorado 42-34 on Saturday in Boulder.

