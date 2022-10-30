Trenton Bourguet shines in first start, Arizona State holds off Colorado in Boulder

The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 Southern California scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night. The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah. USC fought off some early missed opportunities - one caused by the officials - against Arizona, racking up 621 total yards to match its best start since 2008.