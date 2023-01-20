Trent Williams won't forgive 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk for viral pancake block

49ers' Williams won't forgive Juice for viral pancake block originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- There’s no doubt that 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is an amazing blocker. But in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, there is one memorable block he’d like back.

The 49ers' offense was in the I-formation in the red zone ready to run a designed handoff to Christian McCaffrey. Juszczyk went in motion to the right, then swung left to help block the man assigned to left tackle Trent Williams. Because Williams got his man out of the way so quickly, all of the fullback’s power went straight into the left tackle’s chest.

Williams was de-cleated and landed flat on his back. Juszczyk immediately helped the lineman off of the grass. But now that the video has gone viral, Williams isn’t ready to forgive his fullback. At least not yet.

On Thursday in the 49ers' locker room, while Williams was speaking to the media about the incident, Juszczyk snuck in the scrum to publicly apologized to his teammate. The left tackle was not having it.

“We still not cool,” Williams said with a little smile. “We got some repairing to do. It’s fine. Sorry doesn’t do nothing. I’m already viral. Everyone has seem me getting my cleats lifted off the ground. So, sorry don’t go far.”

The two players obviously have a ton of respect for each other and as long as they are winning, they will continue to pave the way for one of the best blocking offenses in the league.

On Sunday, Juszczyk, Williams and the 49ers will have a chance to show off their skills again in the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast