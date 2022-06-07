San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams is ready to keep blocking Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, even if he’d prefer not to.

Williams said today that Donald is very worthy of the massive new contract he received, but for selfish reasons Williams would have liked to see Donald walk away instead.

“I wish he would have retired,” Williams said with a laugh, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

But Williams acknowledged that Donald is one of a kind, and said he looks forward to continuing to test himself against the best.

“He deserved a contract. We all know what he can do. I don’t know him on a personal level but I like competing against him. Brings out the best in all of us,” Williams said.

The Rams visit San Francisco on October 3 for a Monday night game, and then the 49ers take on the Rams on October 30.

Trent Williams: I wish Aaron Donald would have retired, but he deserved his new contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk