Trent Williams, Washington standoff gets more and more strange

The awkward dance continues between the Washington NFL franchise and tackle Trent Williams, and it is only getting more and more bizarre. Hanging in the balance is whether Williams gets paid for the final nine weeks of the season, and whether he gets credit for the current year of his contract.

He returned to the team on Tuesday after no trade happened, with the obvious goal of ensuring that, come 2020, he’d be only a year away from free agency. Washington, if it chooses, can (continue to) play hardball with Williams, arguing that his inevitable failure to be on the active roster for at least eight games tolls his contract by a full year, keeping him from becoming a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Then came Wednesday. Williams passed a physical, until he didn’t. For the first time in recent memory (or perhaps ever), a player who received a thumb’s up from doctors retroactively failed the examination. In this specific case, Williams has discomfort when wearing a helmet, due to the area on his head where a tumor previously was.

There’s an element of poetry at play here. Whether discomfort is genuine or of the Jalen Ramsey variety, the relationship between Williams and Washington went haywire because of the team’s mishandling of the growth that was on his head. Unlike Ramsey, however, it won’t be enough for Williams to decline to practice and play due to pain in his head. Inevitably, Washington will dub the condition a non-football injury, shut him down for the season, refuse to pay him, and attempt to toll his contract.

Story continues

Williams’ next move would be to challenge the designation, claiming that it’s actually a football injury, not because it happened on the field but because (as the argument would go, if he makes this specific argument) team doctors allowed him to keep playing with the growth on his head, and that he wouldn’t currently be suffering pain when trying to wear a helmet if they’d simply advised him to shut it down last season and have the tumor removed. Whether that argument holds water depends on whether a doctor would express that opinion within the confines of a grievance.

Regardless, the next few weeks may feel a little like watching Kasparov play Karpov after plying them with a fifth of vodka. And if any NFL franchise was destined to find itself in a predicament like this, the first choice would be the one that is in this predicament.