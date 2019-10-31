Trent Williams unhappy with how the Redskins handled his status at the trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon, and Redskins decided not to trade Trent Williams, despite the left tackle holding out for months.

And No. 71 is not happy about how the organization handled his status at the trade deadline.

Up until just about 24 hours prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, the Redskins were adamant about not trading Williams. Suddenly, with time running out on striking a possible deal, Washington changed its mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reports came out Monday that the Burgundy and Gold would consider moving the seven-time Pro Bowler if they got a significant player in return. Multiple teams had tried to trade for Williams for months, but no team wanted to "bail them out now," according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

But Williams doesn't think the Redskins ever gave the idea of trading him any serious thought. He believes the organization had a different goal by only making him available for trade just a couple of days before the deadline, and it wasn't something any franchise cornerstone should go through.

"Surprised? No," Williams said on Thursday about not being traded. "I mean, when you give them 48 hours to strike a deal, it probably isn't going to happen. I just felt like that was done to embarrass me so to speak. Try to make it feel like, 'Ain't nobody want you; You're not good enough for us to trade for.' I felt like that was the play, more so than to get me moved."

Williams returned to Redskins Park just prior to the deadline, ending his holdout. He failed his physical, citing helmet discomfort, and has yet to practice. Despite returning, it has been reported that Williams has no intention to play for Washington.

Story continues

On Thursday, he informed reporters that he had a cancerous growth on his head that the Redskins team doctor's underestimated for six years. Williams cited that, as well as his current contract lacking guaranteed money, as two reasons as to why he held out.

"What I went through healthwise took me away from the game for a minute anyway," Williams said. "Obviously playing with no guaranteed money, I don't think any premier player will want to do that, especially not in the game we play today."

When asked if he trusted the organization, Williams responded, "No, there's no trust there."

What's next between No. 71 and the Redskins is uncertain. While he was away from the team for months, No. 71 did admit he still paid attention to the Redskins and was in contact with his teammates regularly.

"This is still my team. The guys in here, I love them to death," he said." I talk to them on the daily. I watch every game, every game I could. I support them. I wouldn't support any other team. These guys are my family."

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Trent Williams unhappy with how the Redskins handled his status at the trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington