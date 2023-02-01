Trent Williams has thought about retirement; 'grueling' seasons taking a toll

Williams has thought about retirement after 'grueling' seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams, admittedly, has thought about what life has in store for him after he's done playing football.

In speaking to reporters in the locker room on Tuesday, just two days after the 49ers' crushing NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams was asked if he's thinking about retirement after finishing his 12th NFL season.

"It's a long season, having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself," Williams admitted. "You do kind of think about what's life like after football, because I've done this every year of my life since the second grade. You do get to that age, especially after ending the year like this and it being as exhausting as it was and still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it, you get to that age. Honestly, I'm just taking it one day at a time and we'll see how it goes."

Although retirement might not be imminent in 2023, Williams was asked if he knew how much longer he can continue to play at such a high level.

"I don't," Williams said. "To me, I think it's about what I can do here in the offseason, sticking to the regiment, sticking the blueprint, studying myself figuring out ways to get better, figure out anything I can see on film. That's pretty much what I use this time for. I'm really just taking it one day at a time. There ain't a lot of future to look forward to, so I might as well live in the present."

The 49ers head into an offseason where starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to test free agency. With Williams already having thought about life after football, San Francisco cannot afford to lose its star left tackle.

