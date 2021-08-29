Trent Williams still bowling over defenders in 49ers preseason debut

Williams still bowling over defenders in preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams was made the NFL's highest-paid tackle by the 49ers this offseason, and he showed off his dominant form during his first action of the preseason Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie Divine Deablo appeared to be the latest victim of a brutal block from Williams.

Trent Williams is a MONSTER 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/jCCauJnefT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 29, 2021

The 49ers have kept Williams' action limited during the preseason, as the 33-year-old prepares for his 11th NFL season.

We've seen this before from Williams, as he completely demolished an Arizona Cardinal in his regular-season debut with the 49ers in 2020.

O M G ... Trent Williams at LT. 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/1EwiXM6Uvu — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 13, 2020

The 49ers will need Williams at his best throughout the season as he protects both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance's blind sides.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast