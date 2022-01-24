Trent Williams' status in question, Deebo Samuel looks OK for 49ers-Rams

Williams' status in question, Deebo looks OK for 49ers-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who was last seen in Green Bay on crutches, is dealing with an ankle injury and uncertainty of his status for the 49ers' NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We'll have to manage him and see how this week goes, throughout the week," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in a conference call with reporters on Monday afternoon.

The news appears much better for the 49ers with Deebo Samuel, who was banged-up in his role as a wide receiver and running back. Shanahan said he expects Samuel to be able to practice on Wednesday.

Samuel described the injury afterward as a “stinger.” He also hobbled off the field after taking a helmet to the knee after gaining 9 yards on a third-and-7 play to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard field goal.

"He's sore today, but we expect to see him on the practice field this week," Shanahan said.

Samuel was slow to get up in the third quarter when Packers linebacker Krys Barnes delivered a big blow to his right shoulder. That occurred on a third-down play, and Samuel was back on the field for the next offensive possession.

Running back Jeff Wilson was injured on his only play on special teams. He sustained a right ankle injury while running down the field in coverage on the opening kickoff of the game. Shanahan said it was not a high-ankle sprain, so he has a chance to play on Sunday.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas was inactive against the Packers due to a deep knee bruise he sustained in the 49ers’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. Thomas played all 72 snaps in that game against the Cowboys.

"We were hoping he was going to be close (to playing in Green Bay)," Shanahan said. "But by the time he got there, we could tell there was no point in working him out. So it ended up not being as close as we hoped for. But we know he's doing better today compared to how he was on Sunday. And I think he has a much better chance to play this week. Hopefully, he's ready for practice on Wednesday."

Story continues

Meanwhile, Williams requires less practice to be ready to play in a game. The 49ers can take a decision with him until the morning of the game.

Williams sustained a right ankle injury and used crutches to get from the team’s locker room to the X-ray room inside Lambeau Field. The X-rays came back negative, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday.

"You have to see how the week goes and whether it heals," Shanahan said. "If it was (a high-ankle sprain), I'd rule him out. But there are more components to it, which make it not as easy as Jeff's, which is like Jordan (Willis') last week. So you got to wait to declare what it is. You got to see how it heals and how it reacts throughout the week."

When the 49ers faced the Rams on Jan. 9 in the regular-season finale, Williams did not play due to an elbow injury. Also, nickel back K'Waun Williams was not available after determining a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list and not practicing that week did not have him ready for action.

The 49ers were 27-24 winners over the Rams in overtime at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to earn a spot as an NFC wild-card team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast