Trent Williams sounds relieved he won't have to deal with 'musical chairs' at QB anymore

At times, Trent Williams still has to remind himself he's a 49er and not a Redskin. That's what the left tackle, who's now in San Francisco after a decade with Washington, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport during a recent episode of the RapSheet and Friends podcast.

There's no confusion on Williams' part, however, when it comes to how he feels about his new home.

"I've loved every second of it," he said. "I was welcomed with warm, open arms."

One of the reasons Williams is so optimistic about his next team is because of the man he'll be blocking for in Jimmy Garoppolo. After dealing with a game of "musical chairs" at passer with the Burgundy and Gold for nearly his entire tenure with the franchise, the Pro Bowler sounded relieved as he described how much more settled the situation is with the Niners.

"I think Jimmy G is awesome," Williams said. "As proven, I think he's a quarterback you can win with in this league. It's just hard to find a quarterback, it's the toughest position to pin down."

Sure, Williams took the field with Kirk Cousins during the three-year stretch when Cousins started every single game for the Redskins, but he also was around for the likes of Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman, John Beck, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy and the exhausting rise and fall of Robert Griffin III.

Therefore, you can forgive him for looking so favorably at Garoppolo, who's coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Or, if you're a Redskins fan - and if you're reading NBCSportsWashington.com, you probably are - maybe you'll instead just get angrier at Williams.

Either way, it's clear that the 32-year-old is quite content with the unit he's now a part of, which features not only Garoppolo but also George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and multiple skilled running backs.

"I'm extremely happy to just be a part of an offense that really doesn't need me to win," Williams said. "I can add to it."

He's happy, and, OK, you're most likely not. That's understandable.

So, just keep circling that Dec. 13 trip, when the Redskins travel out west to take on the 49ers.

Keep. Circling. It.

