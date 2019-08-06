As the Trent Williams situation unfolds, Ryan Kerrigan could be watching closely

RICHMOND -- The Redskins drafted Trent Williams with their first-round pick in 2010. A year later, the team selected Ryan Kerrigan in the first round. For their entire NFL lives the two have been paired together in Washington.

And now, Williams is holding out, absent from the team's training camp practices in Richmond and amid swirling reports about his discontent with the Redskins organization. Some folks say that Williams wants more money despite two years remaining on his contract that will pay him more than $20 million. There are also lots of reports that say Williams' holdout is about more than money, that his trust with the franchise has broken down and can't be repaired. For the Redskins the path to fixing things with Trent is not easy to see, but one answer might be more guaranteed money or moving forward some 2020 cash to 2019.

If that happens, former Redskins and Texans general manager Charley Casserly believes Kerrigan will be watching.

"Management has to look at this in a big picture. Ryan Kerrigan has two years to go on his contract. He's your model citizen, plays hard, productive. He never misses a game or a practice. If he has, I don't remember it. You've got another guy who misses games because of injuries, who misses four games because of a drug suspension," Casserly said on the Redskins Talk podcast. "It's a tough one to be in. Some teams will hold the line, some teams will give him some money. It becomes more complex because Ryan Kerrigan is in the office the next day and says, 'Hey, I think I've done everything this guy's done and more, and I've been more reliable. Why aren't I getting free money here?'"

It's an interesting angle from Casserly because Kerrigan's contract and Williams' contract are actually very similar. Kerrigan turns 31 in mid-August, Williams is already 31. Both are slated to make more than $25 million over the next two seasons, but neither has much of any guaranteed cash in their remaining deal. Williams has made the last seven Pro Bowls, Kerrigan has made the last three. And Kerrigan hasn't missed a game in his eight-year career in Washington.

The Redskins already find themselves between a rock and a hard place just as it relates to Williams. Thinking about what a reworked contract might mean with Kerrigan on top only complicates the already complex matter.

