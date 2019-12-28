Trent Williams serves as Oklahoma's honorary captain at Peach Bowl

Trent Williams stepped foot on a football field this week, but not in the way Redskins fans would have thought at the beginning of this season.

Prior to LSU vs. Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Williams served as the Sooners' honorary captain for the coin toss. He was the fourth overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Trent Williams is keeping his time well. At the Peach Bowl as an honorary captain for Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/TqmtiIGRL8 — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 28, 2019

The 7-time Pro Bowler has not played in a game for the Redskins in 2019.

Williams did not report to the team's mandatory minicamp and demanded to be traded or released based on how Washington's medical staff handled a cancerous growth on his back. The Redskins did not trade him before the trade deadline and placed him on the NFI list.

The Redskins will wrap up their season Sunday against the Cowboys and possibly play spoiler for Dallas' playoff hopes. A loss eliminates the Cowboys from winning the division.

It seems the Redskins are in store for a multitude of changes in the front office and on the field. Williams' future with the team will probably need to be resolved sooner rather than later.

