Trent Williams says Jimmy Garoppolo 'did well' in 49ers' Week 1 loss

Why Williams believes Jimmy G played well in Week 1 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo did not have his best performance in the 49ers' 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but Trent Williams sees no reason to panic.

The quarterback completed 19 of his 33 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and a 103.0 passer rating, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Garoppolo under threw a potential game-winning touchdown to a wide open Kendrick Bourne late in the fourth quarter.

A few plays later Garoppolo also missed a fourth down pass to Trent Taylor that would have kept the drive alive.

Williams believes that this sort of performance should be expected from quarterbacks who are pocket passers when there is no preseason.

“That’s one thing that gets overlooked, especially the cohesiveness they need between the quarterback and the receivers,” Williams said. “You can get a little bit in practice, but nobody is really playing the receivers in practice because we want to protect each other, and obviously nobody is planning on hitting the quarterback.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan has been complimentary of his quarterback’s even-keeled demeanor and Williams sees the same. The left tackle didn’t sense any trepidation by Garoppolo as he communicated the play calls to his offense.

“I think Jimmy did well,” Williams said. “I think he controlled the game. We drew from the energy he brought to the huddle. We all had places where we want to improve. That’s every player on this team."

Garoppolo is entering his seventh season in the league but has only started 27 games in his career, all but two for the 49ers. Expectations are high for the quarterback who led his team to Super Bowl LIV, but without exhibition games, being out of sync with his receivers shouldn’t be a surprise.

Garoppolo is also playing without his most productive wide receiver Deebo Samuel until Week 4. His favorite target, George Kittle was injured late in the first half of the game and wasn't targeted in the second half.

“To me he did what he was supposed to do,” Williams said. “He motivated the team, he was poised. We were going on a drive to win the game. There was no panic.”