Trent Williams says he'll play at least a couple more years

San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams is 35 years old, and he's done just about everything in the NFL except earn a Super Bowl ring. So if the 49ers win on Sunday, could Williams see that as the perfect way to end his career?

No. Williams says he's definitely playing in 2024. And 2025 as well. And perhaps beyond that.

“I haven’t thought about the end, so I know I’m definitely in for the next couple of years,” Williams said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’ll revisit it after that. Winning on Sunday will only make me want to win another one next year. When you can achieve something that feels this good, you kind of get addicted to it, right? You want to achieve that award again. So I think that it will only make me want it more.”

Williams is under contract to the 49ers for three more seasons. His cap hits are huge, at more than $30 million per year for the next three years. But he's still playing at a very high level, high enough that the 49ers will be glad to keep him around and find a way to afford him.