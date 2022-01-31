Trent Williams says ankle in 'bad shape' after 49ers' loss to Rams

Williams says ankle in 'bad shape' after 49ers' loss to Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams battled through an ankle injury to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and explained after the 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams just how much pain the star left tackle was in.

"Pretty bad, pretty bad," Williams told reporters after the 20-17 loss at SoFi Stadium.

Williams was questionable going into Sunday's game, but elected to tough it out to try and advance to his first Super Bowl. He told NFL Media's Stacey Dales that he was dealing with a Grade 2 ankle sprain prior to the game.

The first-team All-Pro had missed the 49ers' regular-season finale win against the Rams in Week 18, and wasn't going to miss another win-or-go-home matchup under the bright lights in LA.

Williams could be seen limping at points during the game, and clearly was feeling pain in that ankle throughout Sunday.

When asked about whether he would need surgery for the injury in the offseason, Williams expressed optimism but also isn't sure what the official diagnosis will reveal.

"I'm not anticipating it, but we'll see in the morning man, once all this stuff wear off and we see what we got," Williams said after the game.

After the best season of his NFL career, Williams deserves an offseason to heal and rest up before getting set for trying to help the 49ers make another playoff run in 2022.

