Trent Williams ruled out of 49ers-Broncos game with ankle injury

Left tackle Trent Williams has been ruled out of the 49ers' clash against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

Williams suffered the injury in the third quarter when Broncos defensive end Dre'Monte Jones awkwardly landed on the San Francisco tackle's lower body. Williams went to the locker room after the play.

On the same play, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of bounds in his own end zone for a safety. The safety actually saved the 49ers points, as Garoppolo's pass after he stepped out of bounds was intercepted by Denver and returned across the goal line.

The Broncos did not score any points on their ensuing possession after the safety.

Jaylon Moore, a fifth-round selection by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, took over at left tackle in Williams' absence.

Williams is in the second season of a six-year contract extension he signed with the 49ers ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Williams reportedly agreed to a restructured contract Saturday that saves the 49ers $4.4 million in cap space this season.

